Ashley Greene Joins the Cast of 'Step Up: High Water'!

Ashley Greene has a new role!

The 31-year-old Twilight actress will be joining Ne-Yo in the upcoming original dance drama series Step Up: High Water, YouTube Originals and Lionsgate announced on Tuesday (August 28).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Greene

Rick Ross, Todrick Hall and JaQuel Knight were also announced as guest stars who will be playing themselves in the show. Naya Rivera and Faizon Love will also return for season two.

Ne-Yo reprises his role as Sage Odom, legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Arts School. Ashley will take on the role of Nine Sanders, a New York City A&R rep who returns to her hometown of Atlanta to oversee the details of Sage’s tour. Jeremy Copeland will play Zo Browder, a fierce, genderfluid, professional dancer, who brings real-world experience to Sage’s dance crew.

Production for the 10-episode, hour long series has begun in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will premiere on YouTube Premium in 2019.