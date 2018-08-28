Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 5:56 pm

Ashley Greene Joins the Cast of 'Step Up: High Water'!

Ashley Greene Joins the Cast of 'Step Up: High Water'!

Ashley Greene has a new role!

The 31-year-old Twilight actress will be joining Ne-Yo in the upcoming original dance drama series Step Up: High Water, YouTube Originals and Lionsgate announced on Tuesday (August 28).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Greene

Rick Ross, Todrick Hall and JaQuel Knight were also announced as guest stars who will be playing themselves in the show. Naya Rivera and Faizon Love will also return for season two.

Ne-Yo reprises his role as Sage Odom, legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Arts School. Ashley will take on the role of Nine Sanders, a New York City A&R rep who returns to her hometown of Atlanta to oversee the details of Sage’s tour. Jeremy Copeland will play Zo Browder, a fierce, genderfluid, professional dancer, who brings real-world experience to Sage’s dance crew.

Production for the 10-episode, hour long series has begun in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will premiere on YouTube Premium in 2019.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ashley Greene

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr