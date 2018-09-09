Top Stories
Miss America 2019 - Judges & Hosts Revealed!

Miss America 2019 - Judges & Hosts Revealed!

The 2019 Miss America competition is set to air tonight (September 9) and we have the scoop on the judges and hosts that will be involved in the annual event.

The competition has contestants coming together from each state to be named the winner of the annual contest. This year, the contestants range in ages from 18-24.

Be sure to tune into ABC at 9pm ET to catch all the action. Just Jared will also announce the winner right here when she’s unveiled!

Click inside to see who is judging and hosting the 2019 Miss America competition…

HOSTS
Carrie Ann Inaba
Ross Mathews

JUDGES
Laila Ali
Bobby Bones
Jessie James Decker
Randy Jackson
Soledad O’Brien
Alli Webb
Carnie Wilson
