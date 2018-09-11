Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Go on a Safari Wine Tasting in Malibu!

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian look like they had an exciting afternoon yesterday!

The sisters were seen taking a safari wine tasting adventure on Monday afternoon (September 10) in Malibu, Calif.

There were cameras around the safari vehicle, so perhaps this will all be aired as part of a segment for Keeping Up with the Kardashians! We’ll have to wait to find out.

