Maroon 5 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumor Heats Up, Special Guests Could Include These 2 Stars!

Maroon 5 has reportedly been confirmed as the Super Bowl halftime show performer by Billboard after rumors swirled earlier in the day that they had been close to a deal.

The publication also revealed some of the names on the shortlist to join the band on stage for the huge game, which will be played live on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga.

Apparently, Cardi B and Travis Scott are on the “short list” as special guests. Cardi B is featured on Maroon 5‘s “Girls Like You.”

The band nor the NFL have not yet confirmed this news.