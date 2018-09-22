Top Stories
Taylor Swift Gushes About Blake Lively &amp; Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor'

More New Photos of Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Together!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair &ndash; See Her New Look!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Sat, 22 September 2018 at 4:30 am

Shirtless Gabriel Aubry Bares Ripped Body in Hot New Photos!

Shirtless Gabriel Aubry Bares Ripped Body in Hot New Photos!

Looking good, Gabriel Aubry!

The 42-year-old Canadian model headed out for a shirtless jog on Thursday (September 20) in Toluca Lake, Calif.

Gabriel, who has (clearly) been a big fan of CrossFit classes in recent years, put his toned physique on display while running down the street.

Gabriel is the father of his 10-year-old daughter Nahla, whom he shares with ex Halle Berry. The former couple split back in 2010.

See all the new shirtless pics of Gabriel Aubry below…
Photos: Backgrid USA
