Sat, 22 September 2018 at 4:30 am
Shirtless Gabriel Aubry Bares Ripped Body in Hot New Photos!
Looking good, Gabriel Aubry!
The 42-year-old Canadian model headed out for a shirtless jog on Thursday (September 20) in Toluca Lake, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gabriel Aubry
Gabriel, who has (clearly) been a big fan of CrossFit classes in recent years, put his toned physique on display while running down the street.
Gabriel is the father of his 10-year-old daughter Nahla, whom he shares with ex Halle Berry. The former couple split back in 2010.
See all the new shirtless pics of Gabriel Aubry below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Gabriel Aubry, Shirtless
Sponsored Links by ZergNet