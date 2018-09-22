Shirtless Gabriel Aubry Bares Ripped Body in Hot New Photos!

Looking good, Gabriel Aubry!

The 42-year-old Canadian model headed out for a shirtless jog on Thursday (September 20) in Toluca Lake, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gabriel Aubry

Gabriel, who has (clearly) been a big fan of CrossFit classes in recent years, put his toned physique on display while running down the street.

Gabriel is the father of his 10-year-old daughter Nahla, whom he shares with ex Halle Berry. The former couple split back in 2010.

See all the new shirtless pics of Gabriel Aubry below…