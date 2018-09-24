Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 1:53 pm

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are not afraid to put their love on display with a little bit of PDA!

The 24-year-old singer and the 21-year-old model were spotted showing off their beach bodies and engaging in some public displays of affection during a relaxing day on the Amalfi Coast on Friday (September 21) in Italy.

The engaged couple was in town for Milan Fashion Week and they took the day off to spend some time together.

Justin and Hailey were spotted walking around town to do some shopping and they greeted a few young fans along the way.

10+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Italy…

