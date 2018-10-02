Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne & Julia Roberts Rept Their Shows at Prime Video Presents!

Orlando Bloom happily poses alongside his co-star Cara Delevingne while promoting their upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Carnival Row held during 2018 Prime Video Presents on Tuesday (October 2) in London, England.

The 41-year-old actor and Cara, 26, were joined at the event by Julia Roberts and creator Sam Esmail who were in attendance to promote their series Homecoming.

Also in attendance to promote their series Good Omens was stars Jon Hamm, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Miranda Richardson, as well as writer Neil Gaiman and director Douglas Mackinnon.

Orlando and Cara‘s Carnival Row is set to debut in 2019, while Julia‘s Homecoming debuts on November 2nd.