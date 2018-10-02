Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 11:07 am

Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne & Julia Roberts Rept Their Shows at Prime Video Presents!

Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne & Julia Roberts Rept Their Shows at Prime Video Presents!

Orlando Bloom happily poses alongside his co-star Cara Delevingne while promoting their upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Carnival Row held during 2018 Prime Video Presents on Tuesday (October 2) in London, England.

The 41-year-old actor and Cara, 26, were joined at the event by Julia Roberts and creator Sam Esmail who were in attendance to promote their series Homecoming.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom

Also in attendance to promote their series Good Omens was stars Jon Hamm, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Miranda Richardson, as well as writer Neil Gaiman and director Douglas Mackinnon.

Orlando and Cara‘s Carnival Row is set to debut in 2019, while Julia‘s Homecoming debuts on November 2nd.
Just Jared on Facebook
orlando bloom cara delevingne julia roberts rept their shows at prime video presents 01
orlando bloom cara delevingne julia roberts rept their shows at prime video presents 02
orlando bloom cara delevingne julia roberts rept their shows at prime video presents 03
orlando bloom cara delevingne julia roberts rept their shows at prime video presents 04
orlando bloom cara delevingne julia roberts rept their shows at prime video presents 05
orlando bloom cara delevingne julia roberts rept their shows at prime video presents 06
orlando bloom cara delevingne julia roberts rept their shows at prime video presents 07
orlando bloom cara delevingne julia roberts rept their shows at prime video presents 08
orlando bloom cara delevingne julia roberts rept their shows at prime video presents 09
orlando bloom cara delevingne julia roberts rept their shows at prime video presents 10
orlando bloom cara delevingne julia roberts rept their shows at prime video presents 11
orlando bloom cara delevingne julia roberts rept their shows at prime video presents 12
orlando bloom cara delevingne julia roberts rept their shows at prime video presents 13

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Cara Delevingne, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Julia Roberts, Michael Sheen, Miranda Richardson, Orlando Bloom, Sam Esmail

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop