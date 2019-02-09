Kendall Jenner Joins Emma Roberts & More Stars at Longchamp's NYFW Show

Kendall Jenner steps out in the leather minidress at the Longchamp fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Saturday (February 9) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model, who starred in a campaign for the fashion brand, joined Emma Roberts and many other stars at the show.

Also in attendance were Alice Eve, Kate Moss, Mr. Robot‘s Carly Chaikin, Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan, Revenge‘s Ashley Madekwe, Riverdale‘s Ashleigh Murray, Runaways‘ Virginia Gardner, models Liu Wen, Camille Rowe, and Coco Rocha, influencer Cara Santana, designer Sami Miro, and Kendall‘s good friend Charlotte Lawrence.

Kendall was in Philadelphia the night before to cheer on her boyfriend Ben Simmons during his game with the 76ers.