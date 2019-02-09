Top Stories
Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 6:29 pm

Kendall Jenner Joins Emma Roberts & More Stars at Longchamp's NYFW Show

Kendall Jenner Joins Emma Roberts & More Stars at Longchamp's NYFW Show

Kendall Jenner steps out in the leather minidress at the Longchamp fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Saturday (February 9) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model, who starred in a campaign for the fashion brand, joined Emma Roberts and many other stars at the show.

Also in attendance were Alice Eve, Kate Moss, Mr. Robot‘s Carly Chaikin, Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan, Revenge‘s Ashley Madekwe, Riverdale‘s Ashleigh Murray, RunawaysVirginia Gardner, models Liu Wen, Camille Rowe, and Coco Rocha, influencer Cara Santana, designer Sami Miro, and Kendall‘s good friend Charlotte Lawrence.

Kendall was in Philadelphia the night before to cheer on her boyfriend Ben Simmons during his game with the 76ers.

Just Jared on Facebook
longchamp nyfw show 01
longchamp nyfw show 02
longchamp nyfw show 03
longchamp nyfw show 04
longchamp nyfw show 05
longchamp nyfw show 06
longchamp nyfw show 07
longchamp nyfw show 08
longchamp nyfw show 09
longchamp nyfw show 10
longchamp nyfw show 11
longchamp nyfw show 12
longchamp nyfw show 13
longchamp nyfw show 14
longchamp nyfw show 15
longchamp nyfw show 16
longchamp nyfw show 17
longchamp nyfw show 18
longchamp nyfw show 19
longchamp nyfw show 20
longchamp nyfw show 21
longchamp nyfw show 22
longchamp nyfw show 23
longchamp nyfw show 24
longchamp nyfw show 25
longchamp nyfw show 26
longchamp nyfw show 27
longchamp nyfw show 28
longchamp nyfw show 29
longchamp nyfw show 30
longchamp nyfw show 31
longchamp nyfw show 32
longchamp nyfw show 33
longchamp nyfw show 34
longchamp nyfw show 35
longchamp nyfw show 36
longchamp nyfw show 37
longchamp nyfw show 38
longchamp nyfw show 39
longchamp nyfw show 40
longchamp nyfw show 41
longchamp nyfw show 42
longchamp nyfw show 43

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 New York Fashion Week Winter, Alice Eve, Angela Sarafyan, Ashleigh Murray, Ashley Madekwe, Camille Rowe, Cara Santana, Carly Chaikin, Charlotte Lawrence, Coco Rocha, Emma Roberts, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Sami Miro, Virginia Gardner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr