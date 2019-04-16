'Oklahoma!' Broadway Show to Be Adapted Into a TV Series!

The classic Broadway show Oklahoma! will be turned into an upcoming television series!

The original production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical opened in 1943 and ran for over 2,200 performances. A re-imagined revival is currently running on Broadway and it received excellent reviews.

Deadline notes that the show will “include music by the legendary team of Rodgers & Hammerstein as well new tunes as it is reimagined for a contemporary audience.” It will be a present-day adaptation.

Oklahoma! is set in 1906 and follows the story of farm girl Laurey Williams being courted by two rival suitors.

The Blind Side writer and director John Lee Hancock and This Is Us producer Bekah Brunstetter will write and executive produce the series.