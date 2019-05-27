Prince Harry's Best Friend Defends Him for Leaving Baby Archie for a Day

Prince Harry‘s best friend, Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, isn’t having it with the criticism of his pal.

The 34-year-old royal’s polo player friend spoke out while talking to reporters in Rome after Harry was shamed for leaving baby Archie to attend the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Friday (May 24).

“I am a father of four, and sometimes duty calls. This is 24 hours away from the house, I think he’s doing just fine. He’s a wonderful father. I’m very impressed, and he’s here for an amazing cause,” he said to the reporters.

“The world thinks they know everything about this man. I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, wether that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate change and the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations. I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring. I am honored to be your friend and let’s keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins,” Ignacio wrote on Instagram.

