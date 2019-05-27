Top Stories
Iggy Azalea Deactivates Twitter &amp; Instagram Amid Photo Leak

Iggy Azalea Deactivates Twitter & Instagram Amid Photo Leak

Jessica Chastain Gets Bit in the Chest by a Horse - Watch Now!

Jessica Chastain Gets Bit in the Chest by a Horse - Watch Now!

Kanye West Offends Kris Jenner After Questioning Her Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kanye West Offends Kris Jenner After Questioning Her Boyfriend Corey Gamble

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

Mon, 27 May 2019 at 1:43 pm

Prince Harry's Best Friend Defends Him for Leaving Baby Archie for a Day

Prince Harry's Best Friend Defends Him for Leaving Baby Archie for a Day

Prince Harry‘s best friend, Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, isn’t having it with the criticism of his pal.

The 34-year-old royal’s polo player friend spoke out while talking to reporters in Rome after Harry was shamed for leaving baby Archie to attend the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Friday (May 24).

“I am a father of four, and sometimes duty calls. This is 24 hours away from the house, I think he’s doing just fine. He’s a wonderful father. I’m very impressed, and he’s here for an amazing cause,” he said to the reporters.

“The world thinks they know everything about this man. I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, wether that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate change and the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations. I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring. I am honored to be your friend and let’s keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins,” Ignacio wrote on Instagram.

Click here to see the post!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Ignacio Figueras, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr