Julianne Moore, Michael B. Jordan, & Emily Ratajkowski Attend Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2019

Julianne Moore is all smiles as she arrives at the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday afternoon (June 1) at the Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress donned a bold pair of sunglasses with a black blazer and a printed-dress as she was joined at the event by Emily Ratajkowski and Michael B. Jordan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Moore

Other stars at the event included Andrew Rannells, Nicky Hilton, Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, and Pose actor Ryan Jamaal Swain.

Models at the event included Joan Smalls, Coco Rocha, Cindy Bruna, Ebonee Davis, Eric Rutherford, and Sean O’Pry.

FYI: Emily is wearing Andrea Wazen shoes. Antoni is wearing a Thom Browne outfit.

