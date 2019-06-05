Kevin Bacon Gets Support from Wife Kyra Sedgwick at 'City On A Hill' Premiere!

Kevin Bacon is all smiles as he poses alongside his wife Kyra Sedgwick at the premiere of his new Showtime series City On A Hill held at the SVA Theater on Tuesday (June 4) in New York City.

The 60-year-old actor was also joined at the event by his co-stars Aldis Hodge, Jonathan Tucker, Rory Culkin, Matthew Del Negro, Amanda Clayton, Mark O’Brien, Sarah Shahi, Lauren E. Banks and Jill Hennessy.

Synopsis: In early 1990s Boston, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr. Together, they take on a case that ultimately changes the city’s entire criminal justice system.

City On A Hill premieres on Sunday, June 16 at 9/8c – Watch the trailer!



City On A Hill | Official Trailer 2 | SHOWTIME