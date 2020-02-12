Julia Louis-Dreyfus Brings 'Downhill' To NYC With Co-Star Will Ferrell

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wears a sexy black dress for the premiere of her new movie, Downhill, at SVA Theater on Wednesday night (February 12) in New York City.

The 59-year-old actress joined her co-stars Will Ferrell, Zach Woods, Zoe Chao, Giulio Berruti, Ammon Jacob Ford and Julian Grey on the red carpet at the event.

Here’s the film’s synopsis: Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.

Julia recently opened up about the film, where she didn’t just want to play another mom.

Downhill is out on Friday, February 14.

