James Blake Defends Girlfriend Jameela Jamil Amid Munchausen Syndrome Allegations

James Blake is sticking up for his girlfriend, Jameela Jamil.

The 31-year-old musician spoke out in support of the 33-year-old Good Place star, who he’s been dating for five years, on social media after allegations arose that she was lying about her medical illnesses and accidents over the years.

“It’s pretty disgusting to watch the woman I love just be dog piled on every day for such ridiculous things…she does this because she had such a difficult life. Because she doesn’t want others to feel alone, gaslit or ashamed the way she has,” he wrote.

“I am there for her swollen joints, her dislocations, her severe allergic reactions, her constant high fevers. I was there for her concussion, her 3 months of seizures, when the doctor gave her the cancer diagnosis, and for all her operations and their complications due to EDS [Ehlers-Danlos syndrome]. I can feel the lumps in her back from the car accident and see all the scars. I am there when she turns down amazing job opportunities because of her health limitations. I actually live with her. Her being attractive, tall, and successful doesn’t mean she hasn’t been sick.”

“You don’t know what her life is, and has been like. But I do, and I’m not gonna stand by and let some total strangers try to push my girlfriend over the edge,” he said. “… What are any of you even doing? And why are so many of you enjoying this? It’s sick to watch, and I don’t ever see men treated like this, the way we tear women from limb to limb,” he went on to say.

He also called out writer Tracie Morrissey for compiling clips showing apparent inconsistencies.

“Oh and FYI, the woman spreading these lies about my girlfriend has started a Patreon so that you have to pay her to hear them. Literally profiting off exploiting and gaslighting a young woman of colour with a chronic illness. Cool.”

