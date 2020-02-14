Vin Diesel Sings Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved' for Valentine's Day (Video)

Vin Diesel is once again showing off his singing skills!

The 52-year-old Fast & The Furious star uploaded a video on Friday (February 14) for Valentine’s Day.

The video, a compilation of photos of the star, is soundtracked by Vin himself singing a cover of Lewis Capaldi‘s smash hit, “Someone You Loved.”

This isn’t the first time Vin‘s showed off his singing voice. In fact, he’s sung for fans for several years!

Listen to Vin Diesel‘s cover…

