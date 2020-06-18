Jennifer Lopez Is Back in the Studio Working on New Music!

Jennifer Lopez is getting back to work!

The 50-year-old “Let’s Get Loud” entertainer posted a series of photos inside a recording studio on Thursday (June 18), showcasing herself working on new music.

“It’s summertime and we’re cookin’ up something muy caliente 🔥🎵,” she captioned one post.

“I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve been working on pa ti… 🎵 📸,” she added in another post.

Jennifer‘s last studio album, A.K.A., was release back in 2014. She’s released several singles since, including “Medicine,” “Te Guste” and “Baila Conmigo.” We’re excited to hear what she’s working on next!

She recently reflected on touring in 2019: “I can’t believe it’s been one year since the #ItsMyPartyTour kicked off! 🎂🎤🎵 The show was a labor of love, and thinking about it reminds me how I cannot wait to see all of your beautiful happy faces when I hit the road again soon!! Share with me your favorite moments from the show! #TBT #ThrowbackThursday” she wrote on Instagram.

