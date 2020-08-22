Robert Pattinson is the Caped Crusader in First 'The Batman' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the highly anticipated The Batman has been released!

Director Matt Reeves debuted the trailer during the 2020 DC Fandome virtual fan convention on Saturday (August 22).

The trailer shows Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne out on a mission while wearing his Batman suit as one of the villains is sending him messages all across Gotham City.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Zoe Kravitz wearing her catsuit while playing Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

The cast also includes Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard in a not-yet-known role.

According to Matt, the movie takes place about two years into Bruce Wayne’s career as Batman, a time when he’s still just a masked vigilante. Matt stressed that Bruce isn’t Batman just yet, but there are people “who are afraid of him, quite frankly.”

The Batman is currently still in production and is set to be released in 2021.