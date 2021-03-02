Britney Spears' Father Jamie Would 'Love' to See Britney Not Need a Conservatorship Anymore

Britney Spears‘ father Jamie Spears apparently doesn’t want his daughter in a conservatorship, either.

The 39-year-old Glory pop star’s father spoke out via attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen in an interview with CNN.

“[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship. Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it,” the lawyer said.

“Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any ‘Father of the Year’ award. Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest,” she went on to say.

During a hearing in November of 2020, Britney‘s lawyer said she was “afraid” of her father, and would not perform as long as he’s in charge of her career. The judge ruled to keep him as conservator and appointed Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator of her $60 million estate.

“Jamie never contested or objected to Bessemer being appointed as his co-conservator. And at the last hearing, it was reported that Jamie was trying to get more power than his co-conservator, and that is completely inaccurate. What we were arguing is that Jamie and his co-conservator should have equal power, that was always consistent,” the lawyer explained.

“The court investigator also interviews everyone who is involved in the conservatorship, and they do a deep dive to really study the conservatorship to find out what’s going on. And what I can tell you is every year the court has kept the conservatorship in place.”

Britney‘s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, told CNN he “can’t comment on a pending case.”

The next court hearing in the conservatorship is scheduled for March 17.

