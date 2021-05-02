Jennifer Lawrence Sports a Bucket Hat While Out to Lunch with Hubby Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are enjoying a rare day out!
The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 34-year-old art dealer soaked up the sunny weather while walking to a restaurant for lunch on Sunday afternoon (May 2) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer sported the cutest summer outfit in a navy bucket hat paired with a white T-shirt, high-waisted shorts, and black sandals while Cooke looked cool in a white T-shirt, tan pants, and a Yankees hat for their lunch date.
The couple stayed safe in black face masks as they walked to the restaurant.
In a recent interview, Jennifer revealed what Cooke thinks about her having friends over weekly for sleepovers!