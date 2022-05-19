Halsey Calls Out Commenters Who Say They 'Look Sick' After Revealing Health Diagnoses

Halsey is setting the record straight about their health.

In late April, the 27-year-old performer shared that they had been “in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks” as they grappled with their chronic illness.

Despite openly sharing details about their current health issues, some followers felt it necessary to take to Halsey‘s social media and leave comments about their appearance, saying that they looked “too thin” or “unhealthy” and suggesting that they “put some meat on those bones.”

Halsey called out some of the criticism they’ve received in a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday (May 18).

Click inside to read more…

In the clip, the “Without Me” singer is seen looking off into the distance as the comments pop up around them, with Walworth & Howell’s track “I Already Know” playing in the background.

They quote one person who said “u look sick” in the caption and added, “BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!”

Earlier this month, Halsey revealed that they had been diagnosed with a number of syndromes and had been undergoing treatment.

“Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth,” they said, referring to the birth of their baby Ender last year.

“I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis [a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction] a few times and I had some other stuff going on,” they added.

Halsey also recently shared that they had undergone surgery just days before attending the 2022 Grammy Awards.