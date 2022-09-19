Top Stories
TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 5:33 pm

'Dancing With The Stars': Which Pro Dancer Has Won The Most Trophies?

'Dancing With The Stars': Which Pro Dancer Has Won The Most Trophies?

With just hours before the debut of Dancing With The Stars on Disney+, we’re shining a light on the professional dancers who will be dancing with 16 new celebrities for season 31.

Mark Ballas and Louis Van Amstel are returning to the dance floor after time away from the program, and Koko Iwasaki is the newbie that just joined the show.

The trio will join fan faves Daniella Karagach, Sasha Farber, Witney Carson, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Pasha Pashkov, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, and Valentin Chmerkovskiy for the new season.

But which pros have won before, and who’s the most winning pro of all time, so far? Just Jared has the answers!

Click inside to see which pros have won Dancing With The Stars before, and with who!

