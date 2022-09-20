Country Singer Luke Bell's Cause of Death Confirmed After Autopsy

Country singer Luke Bell‘s cause of death has been confirmed after an autopsy was performed.

The musician was found dead after he was missing for a week in Arizona. It was reported that Luke, who was 32 years old at the time of his passing, was found near where he disappeared, but his cause of death was “unknown” at the time of the news.

Now, the autopsy has been completed.

According to the report, Luke died from fentanyl intoxication. News broke after the Pima County Medical Examiner released their findings. There also was allegedly drug paraphernalia found near Luke‘s body.

Our continued condolences are with Luke‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

We’ve lost so many stars in 2022 so far. RIP.