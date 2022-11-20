Sabrina Carpenter Shines In Crystal-Studded Look At American Music Awards 2022 (Pics!)

Sabrina Carpenter shined brightly in silver and crystals on the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards.

The 23-year-old Emails I Can’t Send artist arrived at Microsoft Theater on Sunday evening (November 20) in Los Angeles for the awards show wearing a crystal-encrusted two-piece look with fringe.

She wore her hair in bombshell waves and posed for the camera.

Sabrina is set to present during the awards show.

She was joined on the red carpet by fellow pop stars GAYLE, Latto and Tinashe. You can check out photos of everyone in the gallery.

GAYLE and Latto were both up for New Artist of the Year, which ultimately went to Dove Cameron.

If you missed it, Sabrina recently issued a graceful response to a fan who was upset that she was overlooked in the 2023 Grammy nominations when GAYLE was nominated.

FYI: Sabrina is wearing Oscar de la Renta and Tinashe is wearing Marc Jacobs FW22 RTW.

