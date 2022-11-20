AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

Top Stories
Sun, 20 November 2022 at 5:30 pm

The 2022 American Music Awards are happening tonight (November 20) and you can check out all of the red carpet photos right here!

A lot of great stars are performing at the event, including Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, P!nk and more.

Wayne Brady hosted the ceremony, which was held live from Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 20) in Los Angeles. Click here to see all of the winners!

We’ll be updating this post all evening long as stars step out for the ceremony, which is set to feature a ton of superstar performers and presenters.

See all of the looks from the 2022 AMAs red carpet…

Photos: AMAs
