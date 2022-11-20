Top Stories
AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why &amp; What Gig She Wants Next

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sun, 20 November 2022 at 4:00 pm

The Richest 'Million Dollar Listing LA' Cast Members Ranked from Lowest to Highest

The Richest 'Million Dollar Listing LA' Cast Members Ranked from Lowest to Highest

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles first debuted back in 2006, putting the Million Dollar Listing franchise on the map.

The show, which follows the professional and personal lives of realtors in the real estate Industry based in Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Malibu, isn’t just a hit on its own: it also spawned spin-offs in New York, Miami and San Francisco.

The show’s Josh Altman and Josh Flagg even have their own limited series, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh & Josh, which premiered in 2021.

Appearing on the hit reality show has also had a major impact on each cast member’s businesses.

We’ve rounded up the estimated net worths of every Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast member, past and present, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Click through the slideshow to see the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast’s net worths…

Photos: Getty Images
David Parnes, Fredrik Eklund, James Harris, Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, Million Dollar Listing, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

