Top Stories
Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Fri, 27 January 2023 at 8:51 pm

Jason Segel Weighs In On Possible 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo

Jason Segel Weighs In On Possible 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo

Cobie Smulders did it, and just recently, Neil Patrick Harris did too.

But is a cameo on How I Met Your Father something that’s in Jason Segel‘s future?

The 43-year-old actor opened up about the possibility during the premiere of his own new series, Shrinking, this week.

Keep reading to find out more…

If you recall, Jason played Marshall Eriksen on the long-running CBS flagship series, How I Met Your Mother, for all nine seasons.

While a cameo could work, Jason isn’t committing to one just yet.

“I didn’t know about that,” he shared of Neil‘s recent appearance on the Hulu show to ET Canada. “But those people changed my life and I would do anything they ever asked me to.”

Original HIMYM stars Josh Radnor and Alyson Hannigan have also not made appearances yet.

Jason‘s new show, Shrinking, is streaming now on Apple TV+.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: How I Met Your Father, hulu, Jason Segel

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr