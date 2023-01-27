Jason Segel Weighs In On Possible 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo

Cobie Smulders did it, and just recently, Neil Patrick Harris did too.

But is a cameo on How I Met Your Father something that’s in Jason Segel‘s future?

The 43-year-old actor opened up about the possibility during the premiere of his own new series, Shrinking, this week.

If you recall, Jason played Marshall Eriksen on the long-running CBS flagship series, How I Met Your Mother, for all nine seasons.

While a cameo could work, Jason isn’t committing to one just yet.

“I didn’t know about that,” he shared of Neil‘s recent appearance on the Hulu show to ET Canada. “But those people changed my life and I would do anything they ever asked me to.”

Original HIMYM stars Josh Radnor and Alyson Hannigan have also not made appearances yet.

Jason‘s new show, Shrinking, is streaming now on Apple TV+.