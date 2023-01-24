Neil Patrick Harris Will Reprise Barney Stinson In More 'How I Met Your Father' Episodes in Season Two

Neil Patrick Harris‘s return as Barney Stinson on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father wasn’t a one time thing.

The 49-year-old actor, who starred as the same character on How I Met Your Mother, popped up on the season two premiere in the final moments of the episode.

Neil‘s cameo appears when he and Sophie are involved in a fender bender.

Creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger opened up about Neil‘s return and his presence in the new season with TVLine.

“We did a creative Zoom with him to talk about what we were thinking, and that was it. He was game, which was so incredible for us. It was the best way we could imagine coming back,” Elizabeth shared.

Isaac added that on top of that, Neil also had a “preexisting relationship with Hilary Duff.”

“They connected when the show launched last year…he was really excited to get to come meet her and work with her. It was awesome to see the two of them bond over becoming television stars at such an early age, then fronting a How I Met… series.”

As far as his presence on the new season goes, Isaac and Elizabeth revealed that Neil would definitely be back.

“Whenever we talk about bringing back a member of the original crew, you want it to serve two purposes: You want to give some tidbits about what is going on in their lives, where they’ve landed and where they’re at, but it’s also about how they impact the How I Met Your Father story, and how they send one of our characters in a new, unexpected direction,” he shared.

Isaac adds, “Similar to Robin last year, we’ll learn some more about where Barney’s at, but it’ll also have a major impact on the trajectory, and main narrative, of our season.”

So, stay tuned for more Barney Stinson!

How I Met Your Father streams on Hulu.