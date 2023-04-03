Joey King Is Pomellato's New Brand Ambassador - See Her Campaign Images!

Actress and producer Joey King has just been named the new brand ambassador for fan-fave brand Pomellato!

The 23-year-old Emmy nominee was photographed by Luca and Alessandro Morelli for the latest campaign, and you can check out all of the photos in the gallery below!

Keep reading to find out more…

In a statement, Joey revealed why she was drawn towards the partnership, saying, “the brand is known for supporting women, equality and eco-consciousness. With handcrafted jewels by Italian artisans, they are not only exquisite, but steeped with meaning. Pomellato prioritizes having exceptional jewelry and representing a beautiful message.”

She added that she was “inspired by the resilience and strength of women all over the world. And collaborating with Pomellato to highlight this along with their gorgeous new collections was a no brainer.”

She continued, “We stand side by side with our hope for a brighter future for young women of all walks of life. I’m really proud to share this campaign with them.”

Just a few weeks ago, Joey, along with Jane Fonda and others, collaborated on a powerful message with the brand for International Women’s Day.