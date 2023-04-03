'Blue Beetle' Trailer Shows Xolo Maridueña's Full Transformation Into the Superhero - Watch Now!

The first trailer for DC’s Blue Beetle is finally here!

The film stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle. If you aren’t familiar with the comics, the movie is the origin story of how Blue Beetle came to be.

Here’s a synopsis: Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

Keep reading to find out more…

George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar and Belissa Escobedo also star, with Susan Sarandon portraying the main villain Victoria Kord. The film hits theaters on August 18.

Find out which DC Universe stars are safe amid the shakeups at the studio.