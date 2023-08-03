Top Stories
Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (&amp; Where They Were Sitting)

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Did Meghan Markle Join Instagram? @Meghan Account Sparks Speculation

Did Meghan Markle Join Instagram? @Meghan Account Sparks Speculation

Stars Speak Out, Share Their Support for Lizzo Following Her Statement About Dancer Lawsuit

Stars Speak Out, Share Their Support for Lizzo Following Her Statement About Dancer Lawsuit

Is There a 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' End Credits Scene?

Thu, 03 August 2023 at 8:10 pm

Is There a 'Ninja Turtles' Movie (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

Is There a 'Ninja Turtles' Movie (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The new movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now in theaters and fans will likely want to know if they should stick around for a post-credits scene.

Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that YES, there is a scene during the mid-credits that you should check out.

SPOILERS: We see the head of the evil corporation TCRI, Cynthia Utrom (voiced by Maya Rudolph) ruminating at a desk with a captured and now “normal” superfly. She’s watching surveillance of the Ninja Turtles saying it’s going to be easy to find them. She then tells her henchmen to call on “Shredder”. We then see Shredder ominously standing across the river looking at the city.

Here’s everything we know about the sequel and spinoff TV series.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount Pictures
Posted to: end credits, Movies, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Ethan Dolan is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Micah Abbey - Just Jared Jr
  • The synopsis for the final season of Riverdale has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa is returning to reality TV - Just Jared Jr