Is There a 'Ninja Turtles' Movie (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The new movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now in theaters and fans will likely want to know if they should stick around for a post-credits scene.

Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that YES, there is a scene during the mid-credits that you should check out.

SPOILERS: We see the head of the evil corporation TCRI, Cynthia Utrom (voiced by Maya Rudolph) ruminating at a desk with a captured and now “normal” superfly. She’s watching surveillance of the Ninja Turtles saying it’s going to be easy to find them. She then tells her henchmen to call on “Shredder”. We then see Shredder ominously standing across the river looking at the city.

