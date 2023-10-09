Mon, 09 October 2023 at 10:09 am
Kanye West & Julia Fox: 3 New Revelations, Including a Plastic Surgery Offer & Something 'Entirely Fabricated'
A few new revelations have been made about Kanye West and Julia Fox via her new memoir and a new profile about her.
One revelation involved a plastic surgery offer, another about her style, and one about an infamous piece written about them while they were together.
Keep reading to find out…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Julia Fox, Kanye West