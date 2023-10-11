Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About & the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 6:58 pm

Dylan Mulvaney Brings the Ruffles to Attitude Awards 2023 to Receive Woman of the Year Honor

Dylan Mulvaney Brings the Ruffles to Attitude Awards 2023 to Receive Woman of the Year Honor

Dylan Mulvaney dons dark makeup and slicked down hair while hitting the carpet at the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards held at The Roundhouse on Wednesday (October 11) in London.

The 26-year-old TikTok star is the recipient of the first Woman of the Year award at this year’s ceremony.

“I think that being honoured as Woman of the Year is a reminder in how to carry myself going forward, no matter the environment. I actually think it’s going to make for a good check-in before I put out anything into the world because now I can ask myself, ‘Is this Woman of the Year behaviour?’ So that’s sort of where my mind is,” Dylan previously shared about the honor.

“I especially love that it’s being given to me by a queer media outlet because the community is my highest priority when moving through these new doors that have opened for me in the past year,” she added. “And when transphobia is so rampant all over the world, and allies and news organisations aren’t sure how to support us, knowing that my community sees me this way and acknowledges my womanhood is all I need to keep going.”

Other stars stepping out for the awards show include actors Luke Evans, Russell Tovey, Mawaan Rizwan and Layton Williams, singers MNEK, Jess Glynne, Max George and Maisie Smith, Boy George and Ashley Roberts, as well as co-host Alan Carr.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Dylan Mulvaney, Luke Evans and more at the Attitude Awards…
Photos: Getty
