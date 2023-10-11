Henry Golding & Wife Liv Lo Reveal Baby No. 2's Gender & Name!

We’re getting new details about Henry Golding‘s second child!

On Tuesday (October 10), the 36-year-old A Simple Favor actor and wife Liv Lo announced the birth of their second child together. The two are already parents to 2-yeqar-old daughter Lyla.

After sharing the initial announcement on Instagram, Liv, 38, shared more details about baby No. 2 on her website.

Keep reading to find out more…

Taking to her FitSphere website, Liv revealed that she and Henry welcomed a second daughter named Florence Likan Golding.

She also detailed the baby’s birth, revealing that she checked into the hospital due to heavy bleeding.

Liv said that she originally wanted a vaginal birth, but she suddenly developed a fever and “the baby started to go into distress.” The medial staff then started preparing for an emergency C-section, but she quickly dilated to 10 centimeters before she could get to the operating room.

“My doctor came in and said, luckily, that I had the option to push, but the baby would have to be born right away,” Liv wrote. “In 3 pushes Florence Likan Golding was born at 7lbs at 9:03 am on 9/9/23.”

“Baby Flo breastfed like a champ during the golden hour before we were whisked together to postpartum recovery,” Liv shared, but the newborn later had some difficulties breathing.

As a result, “Daddy Henry oversaw as she was PICC lined and intubated.” Liv also shared a clip of Henry sitting next to baby Flo in her incubator along with a clip of Lyla reaching her hand inside to touch her little sister.

After she was readmitted to the hospital and treated for a blood infection, Henry and Liv were able to take their new little girl home.

Congrats to the happy family!