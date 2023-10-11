Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About &amp; the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About & the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 6:52 pm

The Richest 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Cast Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Cast Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most beloved modern television shows of all time.

The Joss Whedon-created supernatural teen series debuted back in March of 1997 on The WB, and ran for seven seasons, crossing over to UPN for its final two seasons before concluding in May of 2003.

The show follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the latest in a line of “Slayers” – women who are chosen to fight against vampires, demons and other evil forces.

With the help of her Watcher, who guides and teaches her, as well as a group of close friends dubbed the “Scooby Gang,” Buffy takes on the battle to save the world – again, and again, and again.

Over the years, all of the stars of the hit series have gone on to achieve incredible things, moving on to other successful TV franchises and films, and amassing large sums of money.

In celebration of many members of the cast reuniting for the new Buffyverse audio series out on Thursday (October 12), we’re taking a look through the whole cast.

Click through to see who the richest stars of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexis Denisof, Alyson Hannigan, amber benson, anthony head, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Charisma Carpenter, Danny Strong, David Boreanaz, Eliza Dushku, emma caulfield, emma caulfield ford, James Charles Leary, James Marsters, juliet landau, Kristine Sutherland, marc blucas, Michelle Trachtenberg, Net Worth, Nicholas Brendon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Seth Green, Television, Tom Lenk

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr