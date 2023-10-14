Top Stories
5 Most Surprising Bombshells From Jada Pinkett Smith's NBC Interview

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sat, 14 October 2023 at 3:50 pm

Kim Zolciak Responds to Chet Hanks Dating Rumors

Kim Zolciak is addressing the rumors surrounding her love life.

It was recently reported that the 45-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum – who is currently going through a divorce from Kroy Biermann – got flirty with Chet Hanks while they filmed the new season of MTV’s The Surreal Life.

During a recent outing, Kim was asked by paps about the rumors.

Keep reading to find out more…

When asked if she’s dating Chet, 33, Kim played coy and said that he’s a “nice guy,” as seen in a video published by The Daily Mail.

She also added that she can’t “imagine dating again” amid her divorce from Kroy, 38.

Kim‘s daughter Brielle Biermann, however, did not appreciate the inquiry about the rumors, telling the pap, “we don’t know him.”

Brielle, 26, then added, “Kim and Kroy till the end.”

If you didn’t know, Chet is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Kim recently filed to dismiss Kroy‘s divorce filing.
Photos: Getty Images
