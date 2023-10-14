Kit Connor Steps Out For 'Black Dog' Screening at London Film Festival

Kit Connor is enjoying a movie screening in London!

On Saturday (October 14), the 19-year-old Heartstopper actor attended a screening of Black Dog during the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

The festival, which runs from October 4 to October 15, 2023, features a wide variety of films, shorts, and series from 92 different countries.

For the occasion, Kit kept it casual in a red T-shirt, black sweatshirt, black pants, and some worn white sneakers.

He seemed happy be on the red carpet, flashing smiles for the cameras and posing with the producer of Black Dog, George Jaques, as well as Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge.

A Heartstopper intimacy coordinator recently spilled on filming all of Kit‘s kissing scenes with Joe Locke.

