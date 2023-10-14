Lauren Jauregui Calls Out Celebrities' Responses to Israel-Palestinian Conflict & Shares Her Stance

Lauren Jauregui is weighing in on the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and criticizing the response from other celebrities.

In case you didn’t know, Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israeli civilians on Saturday (October 7), killing more than 900 people at a music festival. More than 700 people in Gaza were killed by Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes.

Now, the Israeli government is forcing civilians in Gaza to evacuate south.

On Friday (October 13), the 27-year-old former Fifth Harmony member had a lot to say about the tragic events on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Just a bunch of terrorists yelling terrorist,” Lauren began. “At least learn the history of a situation before you feel so entitled to lend your voice to it. I’m especially speaking to celebrities (artists especially) who I think truly don’t understand their impact most times or the actual history of things, especially in times like this.”

She continued, “My heart is with the innocent lives lost to the perpetuation of the vile legacy of imperialism, colonization, apartheid and ignorance. This is all a deep display of the impact of inter-generational trauma that we continue to bypass as a collective. Those who were once the victims of persecution becoming the oppressor and being so cognitively dissonant about the hypocrisy.”

“My heart aches for the children used as pawns in men’s political games,” the singer wrote. “The women raped and maimed and filmed and dragged through streets to fuel the justifications and calls for more violence. I don’t care what grown men want to destroy anymore in the name of their endless and insatiable greed and obsession with dominion over everything that breathes. I want us to be free. I want us to have critical conversations with nuance and historical context and trust people with degrees & experience.”

“I pray for competent leaders who care more about human life of all people & who believe in the possibility of coexistence and peace. My heart grieves for Palestine and her children & for the innocent Israelis caught in the crossfire of their genocidal government. Propaganda is a b-tch and is the most well oiled tool of the empire. It’s all they have left now, their delusion. The sooner you understand this, the more critical your perception of the situation.”

“Also please check your sources when you speak,” she urged. “I stand with the freedom of all oppressed people. I deeply condemn the violation of human rights and the violence of the genocidal ethnic cleansing we are witnessing in real time of the Palestinian people. And I pray for all the casualties and their families and for the collective liberation of all people from the blood soaked hands of colonization and the evil legacy that stems from it’s existence. This all begins with the British Empire btw if you wanna talk about who started it. Pick up a book. God bless us all.”

Gigi Hadid, whose father is from Palestine, also recently broke her silence on the painful subject.

On Thursday (October 12), more than 700 celebrities signed an open letter in support of Israel following the Hamas attacks.