Pete Davidson Marks the Return of 'Saturday Night Live' as First-Time Host Delivers Opening Monologue

Pete Davidson is reintroducing Saturday Night Live after a months-long break due to the WAG-AFTRA strike, and he got things started with his opening monologue!

The 29-year-old Bupkis actor was a fan-favorite on the late night show until he left in 2022. He returned on Saturday (October 14) as a first-time host alongside musical guest Ice Spice.

During his monologue, he joked about bonding with his sister by watching Game of Thrones and something a girl said to him before his first stand-up gig that he’ll never forget.

He even revealed what his dream job was as a kid.

Read more about Pete Davidson’s SNL opening monologue…

On the topic of Game of Thrones, Pete revealed that he did not know what he was getting into when he agreed to watch with his sister.

“I thought it was like dragons and stuff. And magic. Hardly any dragons. Lots of incest. Tons of incest. So much incest,” he reiterated. “It’s a very weird show to watch when you’re trying to find common ground with your sister.”

While he thought it was “weird,” his sister loved it, leading to some confusion.

Pete highlighted his hometown Staten Island – “it’s the only island in the world with a worse reputation that Epstein‘s somehow” – and how it impacted his career.

Interestingly, he did not want to be a comedian as a kid.

“My dream was to be a construction worker. It was. Hopefully work for a construction company for 8 years, then if I’m lucky fall off a ladder. Sue the city for $6 mil, settle for $3. Marry some chick I had a crush on in high school,” he joked.

What happened? Pete shared an “origin story” about hooking up with a girl in his car on night of his first standup show, which he’d forgotten about. When he cancelled on their pizza plans, she was super cool and said something that he’ll never forget: “Hey, maybe one day I’ll be watching TV with my husband, and you’ll pop on. And then I’ll turn to my husband and go, ‘Hey, I banged that guy.’ I remember I was like, ‘What’d you read my diary?’”

Sadly, he added that she passed away before that could happen.

Press play on Pete Davidson’s monologue below…