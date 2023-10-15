Tom Hardy Wraps Up Morning Jiu-Jitsu Class in NYC

Tom Hardy is getting in a morning workout.

The 46-year-old Venom and Peaky Blinders actor chatted with a friend as he left a jiu-jitsu class on Sunday morning (October 15) in New York City.

For his workout, Tom sported a gray hoodie, black camouflage-print shorts, a black baseball hat, and black sneakers.

Tom has been a big jiu-jitsu competitor for years and recently received a huge promotion.

Tom will next be appearing in the upcoming thriller The Bikeriders alongside Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Norman Reedus. The movie hits theaters on December 1. Check out the trailer here!

Over the summer, Sony announced that Venom 3 will be hitting theaters in October 2024. Find out more about the new movie.