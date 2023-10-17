Property Brothers Drew & Jonathan Scott Set 2 Brand New Shows at HGTV - Find Out More Here!

Drew and Jonathan Scott are developing two new shows for HGTV!

The Property Brothers stars and very popular home renovation experts have two new series set to be released in the next year on the network, Variety reports.

In addition, their Celebrity IOU has been picked up for a seventh season. Find out what else has been renewed by HGTV this year.

Find out about the new shows inside…

One of the Scott brothers’ new shows is Backed by the Bros, where they “will offer their invaluable insight and resources to help inexperienced entrepreneurs find success with their high-stakes investment properties.”

The second new show, Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers, sees the guys “find a way to fix problematic homes for frustrated families who desperately want to love their house.”

“We are thrilled to produce and host Backed By The Bros and Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers,” Drew shared in a statement. “We are looking forward to entertaining audiences by utilizing our extensive expertise and resources to help entrepreneurs and families during challenging and stressful times.”

Jonathan adds, “We can’t wait to share our two new shows with our fans and continue to create entertaining, educational and inspiring content. As a trusted resource in real estate and home renovation, we are passionate about helping people find the right design solutions with their properties.”

Both new shows, along with season seven of Celebrity IOU, will be produced by Drew and Jonathan through their Scott Brothers Entertainment banner and will all debut in 2024 on HGTV.

In case you missed it, this HGTV series is coming to an end…