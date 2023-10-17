Top Stories
Sophia Bush Spending Time with Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Amid Their Recent Divorces

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' &amp; 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Tue, 17 October 2023 at 8:07 pm

'Sense8' Actor Brian J. Smith Introduces Fans to the Love of His Life, Matt Consalvo

Brian J. Smith is introducing fans to the love of his life!

The 41-year-old actor, best known for playing Will Gorski in the Netflix series Sense8, took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (October 17) to share photos from his hospital bed.

“Surgery day!” Brian captioned the post.

Keep reading to find out more…

The photo showed Brian laying in a hospital bed while his boyfriend Matt Consalvo sat in a chair next to him.

“Couldn’t have done it without the love of my life – @matt.consalvo,” he added. Matt reshared the post and said, “i [love] u @smithespis.”

Brian later updated with a photo of his leg in a brace. “Thanks to @drlaurenredler and her incredible team,” he said.

You might also recognize Brian from his work on shows like Quantico, Treadstone, and the recent limited series Class of ’09. He recently appeared in the movie The Matrix Resurrections.

Matt is also an actor who currently has a recurring role on the CBS series Blue Bloods.

Check out the photos in the gallery…
