'Sense8' Actor Brian J. Smith Introduces Fans to the Love of His Life, Matt Consalvo

Brian J. Smith is introducing fans to the love of his life!

The 41-year-old actor, best known for playing Will Gorski in the Netflix series Sense8, took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (October 17) to share photos from his hospital bed.

“Surgery day!” Brian captioned the post.

The photo showed Brian laying in a hospital bed while his boyfriend Matt Consalvo sat in a chair next to him.

“Couldn’t have done it without the love of my life – @matt.consalvo,” he added. Matt reshared the post and said, “i [love] u @smithespis.”

Brian later updated with a photo of his leg in a brace. “Thanks to @drlaurenredler and her incredible team,” he said.

You might also recognize Brian from his work on shows like Quantico, Treadstone, and the recent limited series Class of ’09. He recently appeared in the movie The Matrix Resurrections.

Matt is also an actor who currently has a recurring role on the CBS series Blue Bloods.

