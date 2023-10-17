Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2023 at 8:49 pm

America Ferrera, Ariana DeBose, & More Honored at Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 - See Every Celeb Guest!

America Ferrera, Ariana DeBose, & More Honored at Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 - See Every Celeb Guest!

There were so many celebs in attendance at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Glamour UK honored powerful, inspirational, and trailblazing women at the annual event held at One Marylebone on Tuesday (October 17) in London, England.

Deborah Joseph, European Editorial Director at Glamour said: “GLAMOUR Women of the Year is a tentpole moment for GLAMOUR as a brand to celebrate the astounding achievements of women globally. I am honoured to present this year’s award winners, a roster of talent who have demonstrated courage, strength and tenacity, challenging the status quo and empowering women everywhere.”

The event, held in partnership with Samsung, was attended by stars like America Ferrera, Ariana DeBose, Hannah Waddingham, Lashana Lynch, Emilia Jones, Halle Bailey, and more.

Head inside to see the full list of winners and photos of all the stars on the carpet…

WINNERS LIST!
Theatre Actor: Lily Allen
Gen Z Gamechanger: Halle Bailey
Activist: Georgia Harrison
Entertainer: Hannah Waddingham
Musician: Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Samsung Rising Star: Olivia Dean
Gamechanging Performer: Ariana DeBose
Creator (in association with Tinder): Fats Timbo
The Impact Award: America Ferrera
Sports Icons: The Lionesses

Halle Bailey and DDG at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Halle Bailey and DDG

FYI: Halle is wearing a Nicole + Felicia dress.

Ariana DeBose at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Ariana DeBose

Lena Dunham at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Lena Dunham

Lily Allen at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Lily Allen

America Ferrera at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

America Ferrera

Hannah Waddingham at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Hannah Waddingham

FYI: Hannah is wearing a Tom Ford dress and shoes, Shaun Leane earrings, and Alexis Bittar rings.

Lottie Moss at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Lottie Moss

Lashana Lynch at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Lashana Lynch

FYI: Lashana is wearing a Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture gown.

Becky Hill at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Becky Hill

FYI: Becky is wearing a Pamella Roland dress.

Myleene Klass at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Myleene Klass

Nathalie Emmanuel at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Nathalie Emmanuel

FYI: Nathalie is wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Vick Hope at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Vick Hope

Emilia Jones at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Emilia Jones

Ed McVey at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Ed McVey

Freya Allen at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Freya Allen

Amita Suman at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Amita Suman

Vogue Williams at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Vogue Williams

Emily Atack at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Emily Atack

Munroe Bergdorf at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Munroe Bergdorf

Mollie King at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Mollie King

Laura Whitmore at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Laura Whitmore

Leomie Anderson at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Leomie Anderson

FYI: Leomie is wearing a GCDS dress.

Jess Glynne at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

Jess Glynne

AJ Odudu at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London

AJ Odudu
Just Jared on Facebook
glamour women of the year awards london 01
glamour women of the year awards london 02
glamour women of the year awards london 03
glamour women of the year awards london 04
glamour women of the year awards london 05
glamour women of the year awards london 06
glamour women of the year awards london 07
glamour women of the year awards london 08
glamour women of the year awards london 09
glamour women of the year awards london 10
glamour women of the year awards london 11
glamour women of the year awards london 12
glamour women of the year awards london 13
glamour women of the year awards london 14
glamour women of the year awards london 15
glamour women of the year awards london 16
glamour women of the year awards london 17
glamour women of the year awards london 18
glamour women of the year awards london 19
glamour women of the year awards london 20
glamour women of the year awards london 21
glamour women of the year awards london 22
glamour women of the year awards london 23
glamour women of the year awards london 24
glamour women of the year awards london 25
glamour women of the year awards london 26
glamour women of the year awards london 27
glamour women of the year awards london 28
glamour women of the year awards london 29
glamour women of the year awards london 30
glamour women of the year awards london 31
glamour women of the year awards london 32
glamour women of the year awards london 33
glamour women of the year awards london 34
glamour women of the year awards london 35
glamour women of the year awards london 36
glamour women of the year awards london 37
glamour women of the year awards london 38
glamour women of the year awards london 39
glamour women of the year awards london 40
glamour women of the year awards london 41
glamour women of the year awards london 42
glamour women of the year awards london 43
glamour women of the year awards london 44
glamour women of the year awards london 45
glamour women of the year awards london 46
glamour women of the year awards london 47
glamour women of the year awards london 48
glamour women of the year awards london 49
glamour women of the year awards london 50
glamour women of the year awards london 51
glamour women of the year awards london 52
glamour women of the year awards london 53
glamour women of the year awards london 54
glamour women of the year awards london 55
glamour women of the year awards london 56
glamour women of the year awards london 57
glamour women of the year awards london 58
glamour women of the year awards london 59
glamour women of the year awards london 60
glamour women of the year awards london 61
glamour women of the year awards london 62
glamour women of the year awards london 63
glamour women of the year awards london 64
glamour women of the year awards london 65
glamour women of the year awards london 66
glamour women of the year awards london 67
glamour women of the year awards london 68
glamour women of the year awards london 69

Photos: Getty
Posted to: AJ Odudu, America Ferrera, Amita Suman, Ariana Debose, Becky Hill, DDG, Ed McVey, Emilia Jones, Emily Atack, Extended, Freya Allen, Halle Bailey, Hannah Waddingham, Jess Glynne, Lashana Lynch, Laura Whitmore, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Lena Dunham, leomie anderson, Lily Allen, lottie moss, Mollie King, Munroe Bergdorf, myleene klass, Nathalie Emmanuel, Vick Hope, Vogue Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr