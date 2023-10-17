America Ferrera, Ariana DeBose, & More Honored at Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 - See Every Celeb Guest!

There were so many celebs in attendance at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Glamour UK honored powerful, inspirational, and trailblazing women at the annual event held at One Marylebone on Tuesday (October 17) in London, England.

Deborah Joseph, European Editorial Director at Glamour said: “GLAMOUR Women of the Year is a tentpole moment for GLAMOUR as a brand to celebrate the astounding achievements of women globally. I am honoured to present this year’s award winners, a roster of talent who have demonstrated courage, strength and tenacity, challenging the status quo and empowering women everywhere.”

The event, held in partnership with Samsung, was attended by stars like America Ferrera, Ariana DeBose, Hannah Waddingham, Lashana Lynch, Emilia Jones, Halle Bailey, and more.

Head inside to see the full list of winners and photos of all the stars on the carpet…

WINNERS LIST!

Theatre Actor: Lily Allen

Gen Z Gamechanger: Halle Bailey

Activist: Georgia Harrison

Entertainer: Hannah Waddingham

Musician: Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Samsung Rising Star: Olivia Dean

Gamechanging Performer: Ariana DeBose

Creator (in association with Tinder): Fats Timbo

The Impact Award: America Ferrera

Sports Icons: The Lionesses

Halle Bailey and DDG FYI: Halle is wearing a Nicole + Felicia dress.

Ariana DeBose

Lena Dunham

Lily Allen

America Ferrera

Hannah Waddingham FYI: Hannah is wearing a Tom Ford dress and shoes, Shaun Leane earrings, and Alexis Bittar rings.

Lottie Moss

Lashana Lynch FYI: Lashana is wearing a Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture gown.

Becky Hill FYI: Becky is wearing a Pamella Roland dress.

Myleene Klass

Nathalie Emmanuel FYI: Nathalie is wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Vick Hope

Emilia Jones

Ed McVey

Freya Allen

Amita Suman

Vogue Williams

Emily Atack

Munroe Bergdorf

Mollie King

Laura Whitmore

Leomie Anderson FYI: Leomie is wearing a GCDS dress.

Jess Glynne