America Ferrera, Ariana DeBose, & More Honored at Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 - See Every Celeb Guest!
There were so many celebs in attendance at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards!
Glamour UK honored powerful, inspirational, and trailblazing women at the annual event held at One Marylebone on Tuesday (October 17) in London, England.
Deborah Joseph, European Editorial Director at Glamour said: “GLAMOUR Women of the Year is a tentpole moment for GLAMOUR as a brand to celebrate the astounding achievements of women globally. I am honoured to present this year’s award winners, a roster of talent who have demonstrated courage, strength and tenacity, challenging the status quo and empowering women everywhere.”
The event, held in partnership with Samsung, was attended by stars like America Ferrera, Ariana DeBose, Hannah Waddingham, Lashana Lynch, Emilia Jones, Halle Bailey, and more.
Head inside to see the full list of winners and photos of all the stars on the carpet…
WINNERS LIST!
Theatre Actor: Lily Allen
Gen Z Gamechanger: Halle Bailey
Activist: Georgia Harrison
Entertainer: Hannah Waddingham
Musician: Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Samsung Rising Star: Olivia Dean
Gamechanging Performer: Ariana DeBose
Creator (in association with Tinder): Fats Timbo
The Impact Award: America Ferrera
Sports Icons: The Lionesses
Halle Bailey and DDG
FYI: Halle is wearing a Nicole + Felicia dress.
Ariana DeBose
Lena Dunham
Lily Allen
America Ferrera
Hannah Waddingham
FYI: Hannah is wearing a Tom Ford dress and shoes, Shaun Leane earrings, and Alexis Bittar rings.
Lottie Moss
Lashana Lynch
FYI: Lashana is wearing a Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture gown.
Becky Hill
FYI: Becky is wearing a Pamella Roland dress.
Myleene Klass
Nathalie Emmanuel
FYI: Nathalie is wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown and a Tyler Ellis clutch.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Vick Hope
Emilia Jones
Ed McVey
Freya Allen
Amita Suman
Vogue Williams
Emily Atack
Munroe Bergdorf
Mollie King
Laura Whitmore
Leomie Anderson
FYI: Leomie is wearing a GCDS dress.
Jess Glynne
AJ Odudu