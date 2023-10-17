Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2023 at 8:50 pm

Netflix Unveils First Look at Fire Nation in Live Action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' TV Series

We have our first look at Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai in the upcoming live action Avatar: The Last Airbender series!

The new photo is one of four first looks at the Fire Nation characters for the new reimagining of the hit animated series, which follows Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire and Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

Also featured in the just released first look stills of the Fire Nation are Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula. There’s also a new photo of Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko!

In case you missed it, check out the full cast of the upcoming live action series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to consist of eight episodes, and will premiere in 2024!

