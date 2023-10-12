Full Cast Revealed For Live Action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' On Netflix - Find Out Who's Playing Who!

A live action version of the hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Netflix!

The streaming service has picked up a re-imagining of the popular show, which first aired on Nickelodeon from 2005-2008.

Here’s a synopsis: Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar.

Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

The upcoming series doesn’t premiere until 2024, but we have a full breakdown of who will be starring in the series, as part of the Water, Earth, Fire and Air nations.

Click through the slideshow to meet the cast of the live action Avatar: The Last Airbender…