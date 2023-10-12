Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs Game: Who's Sitting With Her at Thursday Night Football?

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs Game: Who's Sitting With Her at Thursday Night Football?

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving &amp; the Deafening Silence From Some

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 11:31 pm

Broadway Musical 'Shucked' Will Close in January, Several Upcoming Productions Planned

Broadway Musical 'Shucked' Will Close in January, Several Upcoming Productions Planned

The producers of the Broadway musical Shucked have announced that the show will be closing in January 2024.

The fan-favorite musical, featuring a score by Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, won a Tony Award for Alex Newell‘s scene-stealing performance.

The show opened to very positive reviews back in April 2023 and musical theatre fans around the world will get to experience the show when new productions pop up over the next few years.

Keep reading to find out more…

After the show officially closes on Broadway on Sunday, January 14, 2024, a North American tour will launch in Fall 2024.

There’s also a production heading to London’s West End in winter 2025 and another production opening in Sydney, Australia in spring 2026.

Watch Alex‘s show-stopping performance of “Independently Owned” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
shucked closing on broadway 01
shucked closing on broadway 02
shucked closing on broadway 03
shucked closing on broadway 04
shucked closing on broadway 05

Photos: Mathew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman
Posted to: Alex Newell, Broadway, Shucked

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr