Broadway Musical 'Shucked' Will Close in January, Several Upcoming Productions Planned

The producers of the Broadway musical Shucked have announced that the show will be closing in January 2024.

The fan-favorite musical, featuring a score by Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, won a Tony Award for Alex Newell‘s scene-stealing performance.

The show opened to very positive reviews back in April 2023 and musical theatre fans around the world will get to experience the show when new productions pop up over the next few years.

Keep reading to find out more…

After the show officially closes on Broadway on Sunday, January 14, 2024, a North American tour will launch in Fall 2024.

There’s also a production heading to London’s West End in winter 2025 and another production opening in Sydney, Australia in spring 2026.

Watch Alex‘s show-stopping performance of “Independently Owned” below!