Cardi B Wears Skintight, Revealing Red Dress for 31st Birthday, Reveals Extravagant Gift from Husband Offset

Cardi B looked incredible while stepping out for her 31st birthday!

The “WAP” rapper wore a skintight red dress that revealed a lot of skin during her dinner date with husband Offset on Wednesday night (October 11) at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif.

Cardi and Offset took to their Instagram accounts to reveal the extravagant gifts that he got her for the special day.

Offset bought Cardi three new Hermès bags… and they were worth about $500,000, according to Page Six.

Cardi also shared a video of the beautiful decorations he set up in their house.

“Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me.I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned a video.