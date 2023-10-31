Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

Tue, 31 October 2023 at 10:36 am

John Stamos Shares a Sweet Story About Matthew Perry From the Set of 'Friends'

John Stamos Shares a Sweet Story About Matthew Perry From the Set of 'Friends'

John Stamos is remembering Matthew Perry.

The 60-year-old Full House actor spoke out on Instagram about the beloved Friends star, who tragically passed away over the weekend at 54.

Matthew and I had been friendly long before Friends,” he began.

“So, when I guest stared as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot. Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, ‘The audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.’”

“I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed. We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn’t recognize him at first because he’s so much better looking in person!’” he continued.

“I never forgot that and the world will never forget you. #ripmathewperry.”

The co-stars of Friends also issued a joint statement.

Check out the post…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Friends, John Stamos, Matthew Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images