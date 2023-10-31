John Stamos Shares a Sweet Story About Matthew Perry From the Set of 'Friends'

John Stamos is remembering Matthew Perry.

The 60-year-old Full House actor spoke out on Instagram about the beloved Friends star, who tragically passed away over the weekend at 54.

“Matthew and I had been friendly long before Friends,” he began.

“So, when I guest stared as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot. Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, ‘The audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.’”

“I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed. We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn’t recognize him at first because he’s so much better looking in person!’” he continued.

“I never forgot that and the world will never forget you. #ripmathewperry.”

The co-stars of Friends also issued a joint statement.

Check out the post…