Behati Prinsloo Reveals Sex of Third Child, Talkings Giving Birth & How Adam Levine Cut the Cord

Behati Prinsloo is opening up about the birth of her third child with husband Adam Levine!

The superstar couple welcomed their child into the world at the beginning of the year, but we learned no details at the time. We haven’t even known if they welcomed a boy or girl until now!

Behati appeared on The Mother Daze podcast this week and shared her birth experience with hosts Teresa Palmer and Sarah Wright Olsen. She also let it slip that the baby is a boy.

The baby boy was born “10 days past” his due date and Behati opted not to have an epidural.

“My doctor at a certain point was like, ‘I just want to let you know, this is kind of the point, if you were going to get anything.. this is it.’ She was like, ‘It’s up to you… nobody’s putting pressure on you, do what you feel.’ I was like, ‘I feel really good… I think I’m… just gonna go with this feeling right now,’” Behati said. “At one point they’re like, ‘Do you want to get in the water?’ and I was like, ‘Absolutely not. I cannot think about something worse right now than to be wet.’ I was like, ‘No way. No water is getting on this body!’”

Behati revealed she had a boy while referring to the child as a “he” while discussing the birth.

“I’m pushing and I think the hardest part for me was when he … I was so exhausted, but … I was in this state of bliss but also insane pain and bliss and pain and bliss, and I was fighting this… rollercoaster of feelings and pain…levels,” Behati said. “There’s an amazing photo that my doula showed me… I think 12 minutes before I gave birth, before he came out. She took a picture and I was laughing. And looking back at that, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s so crazy,’ because in that moment, it was tunnel vision for me. I was just … [trying to] get through this.”

“And I remember when I started feeling the ring of fire, and he was coming through,” she added.

Behati revealed that Adam cut the umbilical cord, but that “it’s always a mess” with the scissors because he’s a leftie.

“It was his favorite thing to watch and to be there and to help me through it … and people telling him what to do to help me too,” Behati said. “Like the doula… putting him there where she would have been … just really making this into such a beautiful experience for everyone.”

In March, Behati shared the first photo of the baby boy.