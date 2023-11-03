Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Travis Kelce Provides Latest Update On Taylor Swift Relationship Following Report About Safety Concerns

Jacob Elordi Addresses Comparisons to Austin Butler, Talks Controversial Portrayal of Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 2:00 pm

Marvel's 'Echo' Series Gets First Trailer; New Show Will Make History In Multiple Ways!

Marvel's 'Echo' Series Gets First Trailer; New Show Will Make History In Multiple Ways!

Marvel Studios’ upcoming series Echo is coming soon and the show is set to make history in multiple ways!

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Also starring in the series are Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, and Cody Lightning.

So, how is the show going to make history?

Keep reading to find out more…

  • Echo will be the first-ever Marvel Studios to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once. The show will premiere on January 10, 2024.
  • In addition to being released on Disney+, the show will also be available on Hulu until April 9, marking the first Marvel series to premiere on both streaming platforms.
  • The show is going to be the first Marvel Studios series with a TV-MA rating. You must set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream.

Watch the trailer below!
