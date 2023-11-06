Top Stories
Jon Voight Is 'Disappointed' With Estranged Daughter Angelina Jolie - Find Out Why

Jon Voight Is 'Disappointed' With Estranged Daughter Angelina Jolie - Find Out Why

Mon, 06 November 2023 at 4:05 pm

Anya Taylor-Joy & New Husband Malcolm McRae Enjoy a Date Night 1 Month After Their Wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy & New Husband Malcolm McRae Enjoy a Date Night 1 Month After Their Wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are enjoying some quality time together after tying the knot!

The 27-year-old Super Mario Bros. actress and the 29-year-old More* musician enjoyed a double date with friends in Los Angeles on Sunday night (November 5). It marks one of their first public outings since they got married a month ago in Venice, Italy.

Keep reading to find out more…

Dressed in a vibrant orange dress, Anya looked every bit the movie star that she is when she was photographed outside Pace restaurant. She accessorized with a black cardigan and heeled sandals and wore her long blonde hair down.

Malcolm looked cool in a black turtleneck and wide-legged jeans.

The couple said “I do” in early October, and their wedding was attended by several fellow celebrities.

In fact, Anya recently reunited with one of the stars on the guestlist at another event in New York City. We’ve got so many pics of them together.

Speaking of Anya, you might be surprised by one of her favorite hobbies.

Scroll through the new pictures of Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
anya taylor joy malcolm mcrae date night 01
anya taylor joy malcolm mcrae date night 02
anya taylor joy malcolm mcrae date night 03
anya taylor joy malcolm mcrae date night 04
anya taylor joy malcolm mcrae date night 05
anya taylor joy malcolm mcrae date night 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Anya Taylor Joy, Malcolm McRae

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr