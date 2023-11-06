Anya Taylor-Joy & New Husband Malcolm McRae Enjoy a Date Night 1 Month After Their Wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are enjoying some quality time together after tying the knot!

The 27-year-old Super Mario Bros. actress and the 29-year-old More* musician enjoyed a double date with friends in Los Angeles on Sunday night (November 5). It marks one of their first public outings since they got married a month ago in Venice, Italy.

Dressed in a vibrant orange dress, Anya looked every bit the movie star that she is when she was photographed outside Pace restaurant. She accessorized with a black cardigan and heeled sandals and wore her long blonde hair down.

Malcolm looked cool in a black turtleneck and wide-legged jeans.

The couple said “I do” in early October, and their wedding was attended by several fellow celebrities.

